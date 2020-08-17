Three men have been arrested and charged with burglary after two separate break-in incidents at Trinity Heights Church on U.S. 49.

Ryan Moore, public information officer with the Hattiesburg Police Department, said officers responded at about 3:30 a.m. Aug. 17 to a report of a burglary at the church, where they discovered two males inside the building. The men were both taken into custody and later identified as 50-year-old William Marshal and 40-year-old Thomas Ashwell, both of Hattiesburg. Each man was charged with one count of burglary and booked into the Forrest County Jail.

Prior to that incident, another individual was also arrested at the same location the morning before. It is believed that the two incidents are connected.

Police arrived at that scene just before 1 a.m. Aug. 16 and discovered a man inside the building, who was taken into custody. He was identified as 34-year-old Nathan Kilpatrick of Moselle, and was arrested and charged with one count of burglary. He was booked into the Forrest County Jail.