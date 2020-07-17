A third suspect has been arrested in connection to a recent drive-by shooting on McCall Street in Hattiesburg.

Ryan Moore, public information officer with the Hattiesburg Police Department, said 23-year-old Shirley Gaddis of Hattiesburg turned herself into police on July 16 and was charged with one count of conspiracy and one count of accessory before the fact of drive-by shooting. She has been booked into the Forrest County Jail.

The shooting occurred on July 9, and police arrived to the scene just after 7 p.m. that afternoon. There were no injuries in the shooting, but two unoccupied vehicles in a driveway were hit with gunfire.

Shortly after the shooting, police located Kizzy Easterling, 23, and Deja Jones, 21, who were arrested and each charged with one count of drive-by shooting. Easterling and Jones also have been booked into the Forrest County Jail.

Additional arrests are pending in the ongoing investigation.