Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly recently discharged a firearm on West 7th Street.

Ryan Moore, public information officer with the Hattiesburg Police Department, said officers responded at about 8:15 p.m. Aug. 27 to a report of a gun being fired on the street. There were no injuries reported and nothing was damaged during the incident.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call HPD at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-7867.