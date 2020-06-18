Hattiesburg police are searching for a suspect who shot at an employee at the Family Quick Stop at 1007 Franklin Street.

Ryan Moore, public information officer for the Hattiesburg Police Department, said officers responded to a report of a shooting at the store just after 9:30 p.m. June 23.

When officers arrived, they were told an individual came into the store, displayed a handgun while demanding money, shot at the employee and fled the scene. The employee was transported to a local hospital for his injury, which is not believed to be life-threatening.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call HPD at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-7867.