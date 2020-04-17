Police investigating rash of violent incidents near Rawls Springs Park

The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to put a stop to a string of violent incidents – three over the course of two weeks – near the park in the Rawls Springs community.

On March 27 and 28, the sheriff’s office responded to two drive-by shootings near the park, and although there were no injuries, children were playing nearby. Four arrests were made after the shootings.

Christian Barnes, 20, of Hattiesburg, was charged with possession of marijuana and street gang activity, while 24-year-old DeAngelo Pickering of Seminary was charged with accessory after the fact aggravated assault and street gang activity.

Hattiesburg resident Deon Foster, 23, was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance (MDMA), aggravated assault, leaving the scene of an accident, street gang activity and multiple other warrants. Ricky Foster, 24, of Seminary, was charged with criminal street gang activity.

Acting on search warrants, deputies seized three firearms, $4,600 in cash, scales, numerous rounds of ammunition, 233 grams of marijuana and nine ecstasy tablets.

On April 13, deputies responded to a shooting on Lakewood Loop that sent two individuals to the hospital. A juvenile was arrested in connection with the incident, and during an April 13 initial appearance, the juvenile had two bonds set for $50,000 each on two counts of aggravated assault.

Individuals who have further information regarding the incidents or any other crimes being committed in the community are asked to call dispatch at (601) 544-7800. Anonymous tips also can be submitted through Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-7867 or online at www.p3tips.com.

“They’re investigating it, and quite frankly, it’s the same little group of guys that are acting up,” said Scott Lees, public information officer for the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office. “We’re still investigating the cause of it, and we’re asking the community to help us out, that if you know someone is involved with activity they shouldn’t be involved in, let us know.

“We’re trying to figure out what the root of all this is. Like in any community, when you have violent crime going on, anything could have started it.”