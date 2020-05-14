The Perry County man who was involved in the recent non-fatal shooting in the parking lot of Walmart on U.S. 98 in Hattiesburg has been arrested and charged with one count of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Mack Elander Hobson III, 27, was arrested May 15 in Brookhaven during a coordinated effort by the Hattiesburg Police Department and members of the FBI Safe Streets Task Force. Ryan Moore, public information officer with HPD, said Hobson was transported back to Forrest County and booked into the Forrest County Jail.

At about 9:30 a.m. on April 28, police responded to Walmart after receiving reports of gunfire. When officers arrived on the scene, they were informed that a man had been shot.

After investigating the incident, police discovered the two men knew each other and the shooting was accidental. Because it was accidental, the victim did not pursue charges, but police began searching for Hobson for possession of a weapon after a felony conviction.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.