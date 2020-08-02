Hattiesburg police are searching for a suspect involved in a shooting on Rawls Avenue that left a man in the hospital with injuries.

Ryan Moore, public information officer with the Hattiesburg Police Department, said police responded to a report of an injured person in the 300 block of Rawls Avenue at approximately 9 p.m. July 31. Upon arriving at the scene, officers were told by a 25-year-old man that he had been shot in the roadway at that location.

The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call Hattiesburg Police Department at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-7867.