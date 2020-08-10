Officials from the Hattiesburg Fire Department and the Mississippi State Fire Marshal’s office are seeking the public’s help in apprehending a suspect in an ongoing investigation regarding an arson on South 22ndAvenue.

Danny Wade, assistant chief of the Hattiesburg Fire Department, said the incident occurred at approximately 3:45 a.m. Aug. 9 in the 500 block of that street. Two homes and a vehicle were burned, but no injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

The Mississippi State Fire Marshal’s Office is offering a reward up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual. Anyone with information regarding the arson is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-7867, the State Fire Marshal’s office at (601) 359-1061 or the Hattiesburg Fire Department at (601) 582-3311, option 6.