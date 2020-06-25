An as-of-yet unidentified man is dead after a recent shooting on McCall Street in Hattiesburg.

Ryan Moore, public information officer with Hattiesburg Police Department, said officers responded at about 7:15 p.m. June 29 to a report of a shooting on the street. Upon arriving police discovered a deceased male at the scene, and a death investigation was immediately started.

No other information is available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call HPD at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-7867.