A recent shooting on Martin Luther King Avenue left one man injured and in the hospital over the weekend, according to Ryan Moore, public information officer with the Hattiesburg Police Department.

On July 25, officers responded to a report of a shooting on the street just before 1 a.m. Shortly after arriving, police were notified that a 32-year-old male arrived in a personal vehicle at a local hospital seeking treatment for an apparent gunshot wound.

No additional information was provided, and the investigation was ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Hattiesburg police at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 7867.