Two Hattiesburg women have been arrested for their involvement in a drive-by shooting on McCall Street in Hattiesburg.

Ryan Moore, public information officer with Hattiesburg Police Department, said police responded to a report of a shooting on the street just after 7 p.m. on July 9. There were no injuries in the shooting, but two unoccupied vehicles in a driveway were hit with gunfire.

Shortly after, police located Kizzy Easterling, 23, and Deja Jones, 21, who were arrested and each charged with one count of drive-by shooting. Easterling and Jones have been booked into the Forrest County Jail.