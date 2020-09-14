A Hattiesburg woman has been arrested and charged with felony child neglect after officers discovered a baby with several injuries.

Ryan Moore, public information officer with the Hattiesburg Police Department, said officers responded to a report of possible child neglect at about 2 a.m. Sept. 13 in the 100 block of Hardwood Court Apartments. Upon arriving, police discovered a 12-month-old child with several injuries on his body.

Kianta Lewis, 26, was taken into custody and booked into the Forrest County Jail.

The baby was transported to a local hospital by AAA Ambulance.