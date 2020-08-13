Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual wanted for questioning in an ongoing armed robbery investigation.

Ryan Moore, public information officer with the Hattiesburg Police Department, said the incident occurred at about 1 a.m. July 24 in the 600 block of Stadium Drive. The suspect is a Black male who is pictured wearing a black T-shirt with a bandanna around his neck.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to call HPD at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-7867.