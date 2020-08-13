Hattiesburg police arrested wanted fugitive Sternell Johnson, also known as “KayNine,” after a traffic stop near Oliver and Mable streets at approximately 6:45 p.m. on Aug. 12.

Johnson, 24, has been charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and possession of a controlled substance. He also faces additional charges from Lamar County following an Aug. 9 high-speed chase.

Two other individuals, including 19-year-old Jarrel Wheeler of Hattiesburg and 18-year-old Mya Everett of Hattiesburg, were also arrested during the stop and both charged with possession of a controlled substance.

The individuals were booked into the Forrest County Jail.