A Hattiesburg man has been arrested and charged with one count of sexual battery of a child under the age of 14 in an ongoing investigation.

Ryan Moore, public information officer with the Hattiesburg Police Department, said police arrested 23-year-old Rakerian Forrest and charged him with the offense. The incident occurred in the 800 block of Arnold Street on July 14.

Forrest has been booked into the Forrest County Jail.