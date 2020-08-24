A Hattiesburg man has been arrested after being found with numerous drugs and weapons at a Hub City Hotel.

Scott Lees, public information officer with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, said over the weekend officers with the Drug Enforcement Administration, Task Force, Mississippi Department of Corrections, 12thCircuit Court Narcotics Enforcement Team, Hattiesburg Police Department and the sheriff’s office arrested 45-year-old Duncan Sanchez in the parking lot of a local hotel.

Duncan was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Crack Cocaine (with firearm enhancement), Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Heroin, and Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon.

Duncan was transported and booked into the Forrest County Correctional Facility.