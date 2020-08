Hattiesburg police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 6500 block of U.S. Highway 49 just after midnight on Aug. 13.

Officers spotted the vehicle, a 2002 Chevrolet Impala, and pursued it with assistance from Forrest County sheriff’s deputies. The individual stopped near Ashtin Austin Lane in south Forrest County.

Jerald Martin, 35, of Hattiesburg, was arrested and charged with felony eluding and grand larceny auto. He was booked into the Forrest County Jail.