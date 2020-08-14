A Hattiesburg man has been arrested and charged with various counts of weapon-related offenses after discharging a gun at the De Vaca Apartments on Hardy Street.

Ryan Moore, public information officer with the Hattiesburg Police Department, said officers responded to a report of a discharged firearm at the apartments at approximately 7 p.m. Aug. 13. When officers arrived, 25-year-old Michael May was located outside of a vehicle with two handguns on the ground beside him.

May was taken into custody and charged with two counts of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen weapon, and being a fugitive from the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

There were no injuries during the incident, and May was booked into the Forrest County Jail.