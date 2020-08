Mary Margaret Graves, the woman who recently turned herself in for felony embezzlement, has had her bond set at $2,500.

The bond was set Aug. 19 by Municipal Court Judge Wes Curry.

Graves turned herself in on the morning of Aug. 18 and was charged with one count of embezzlement and booked into the Forrest County Jail.

More information will be made available as the case unfolds.