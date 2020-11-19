On Nov. 19, Hattiesburg police arrested and charged an individual responsible for a deadly hit-and-run incident.

Twenty-eight-year-old Gregory Bolton of Forrest County was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing death and tampering with physical evidence, in connection to the Nov. 1 hit-and-run that claimed the life of David Jones.

The vehicle involved was located on Creek Lane in the Rawls Springs community.

Bolton was booked into the Forrest County Correctional Facilty.