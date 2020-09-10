Two Hattiesburg residents have been arrested after officials from the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office discovered contraband being smuggled into the Forrest County Correctional Facility.

Scott Lees, public information officer for the sheriff’s office, said the contraband items were discovered sewn into clothing during an inspection of items being delivered to an inmate. Donald Lee Harris, 31, and Kimberly Marie Bennett, 47, were both charged with possession of a controlled substance in a correctional facility. They were booked immediately into the jail.

Lees said all visitors must be 18 years of age with photo identification and all visitors are subject to a search for contraband upon entering the jail.

“All packages will be searched before they are issued to an inmate,” he said. “If contraband is found, the person(s) bringing the package will be arrested and prosecuted. Contraband as defined includes, but is not limited to, the following: drugs, alcoholic beverages, weapons, keys, any form of tobacco, and any items inmates are not permitted to possess.”