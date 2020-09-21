Hattiesburg police have arrested a suspect in the ongoing homicide investigation into the murder of John Anthony “Jay” Tarvin, the Hattiesburg youth sports coach who was found dead in his home in early January.

Ryan Moore, public information officer with the Hattiesburg Police Department, said 44-year-old Eddie McNair of Hattiesburg was arrested Sept. 21 and charged with obstruction of justice in the investigation. He was booked into the Forrest County Jail.

Tarvin, who coached youth baseball and football and was a Hattiesburg Parks and Recreation volunteer youth coach, was found dead at approximately 11 p.m. Jan. 3 at his home in the 100 block of Presley Drive. Police were responding to a report of a shooting when they discovered Tarvin’s body.

Tarvin was identified by Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem and was sent to the Mississippi State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

Anyone with additional information on the incident is asked to call Hattiesburg Police Department at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-7867.