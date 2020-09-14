An absconded sex offender from Buffalo, New York has been located and arrested in Hattiesburg.

Scott Lees, public information officer with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, said deputies executed a search warrant last weekend near the 3500 block of Hardy Street. Police apprehended 44-year-old Jack Byron Hand Jr. on a U.S. Marshal Service Warrant for probation violation – failure to register as a sex offender.

Hand was booked into the Forrest County Correctional Facility and will be turned over to the U.S. Marshals.