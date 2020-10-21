The Hattiesburg Convention Commission presents “Dinosaurs Around the World” at the Lake Terrace Convention Center beginning Oct. 29.

“Dinosaurs Around the World” takes a participant back in time on a dinosaur adventure and a tour of an Earth very different from today – a time before the continents as we know them existed, when lush landscapes covered Africa and greenery was the norm in Antarctica. With advanced animatronics, a multi-layered narrative, fossils, authentic casts, cutting-edge research and immersive design elements, visitors experience the Age of Reptiles as it comes to life.

The exhibition invites visitors to grab prehistoric passports to Pangea and discover how plate tectonics, land bridges and volcanic activity allowed dinosaurs to disperse to all corners of the globe, giving each of the seven continents its own unique selection of these giant reptiles. During their 172-million-year reign, dinosaurs adapted into a variety of forms due to the conditions of the areas in which they lived. The exhibition includes examples such as the mighty T. Rex of North America, the swift Velociraptor of the Gobi Desert, the massive herbivore Amargasaurus from the tropical jungles of South America and many others.

“Dinosaurs Around the World will transport visitors back in time to the unrecognizable landscape of Pangea in a playful and educational way,” said Tom Zaller, president and CEO of Imagine Exhibitions. “I am proud of all that our team at Imagine Exhibitions has accomplished with our partners to achieve that goal.”

In addition to advanced animatronics, “Dinosaurs Around the World” also features information about the geologic time scale, geology, geography and climatology. The exhibition poses questions to the visitor about the reign of the dinosaurs and helps them to discover how dinosaurs lived on each continent, how they interacted with each other, how geography impacted their behavior and diets, and what the continents were really like at the time.

“Dinosaurs Around the World” is a can’t miss event that appeals to children and adults alike.

“This exhibition has traveled the world from Europe to the Middle East, and of course, here in the United States. Hattiesburg has a special opportunity to see and learn from an international exhibition,” said Rick Taylor, executive director of the Hattiesburg Convention Commission. “This exhibition will appeal to all. Dinosaurs are a unique part of the Earth’s history that children and adults find equally fascinating. The design of the exhibit lends itself to families and individuals, and it also makes for a very unique ‘date night.’”

Proceeds from this exhibition will benefit the new education center at the Hattiesburg Zoo.

Gregory M. Erickson, a world-renowned dinosaur paleontologist, is the senior scientific advisor for “Dinosaurs Around the World.” Erickson received his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Washington, a master’s degree from Montana State University and a Ph.D. in Integrative Biology from the University of California at Berkeley. He conducted post-doctoral research at Stanford University and Brown University before joining the faculty at Florida State University in Tallahassee.

Erickson is currently the curator for the Florida State University Museum and holds research appointments with the American Museum of Natural History in New York, The Field Museum in Chicago and University of Alaska’s Museum of the North in Fairbanks.

“Dinosaurs Around the World” is open Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for a limited engagement from Oct. 29 through Jan. 10. Tickets are available to purchase at the Lake Terrace Convention Center.