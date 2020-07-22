Pearl River Community College crowned a new Miss PRCC on Tuesday as Holly Morgan of Hattiesburg passed the torch to Gabrielle Lewis of Poplarville for her 2020-2021 reign.

“Gabrielle is definitely an amazing inspiration to so many,” Director of Miss PRCC Lauren Baker said. “Just this summer she’s working at our local coffee shop, a summer intern at First Baptist Church of Poplarville and a tutor at Student Support Services. She is a kind, thoughtful person and she has major goals ahead of her. She stays strong to what she believes in, she's respectful of others, and she wants to make a difference. I can’t wait to see what she is going to do with this amazing title.”

The transition to this crowning came about in a unique way as the 2020 Miss Mississippi competition was postponed to 2021 due to concerns surrounding COVID-19.

“When we went to orientation for Miss Mississippi in February we had everything lined out and then the very next month everything changed,” Baker said. “The Miss America and Miss Mississippi boards got together and gave our current candidates the opportunity to choose to continue their reign or pass it on, and it’s given a great chance for other ladies to step in and be able to fill that role for the next year.”

During Morgan’s year as Miss PRCC she implemented her initiative “Secure Your Insecurities: Confidence Awareness” by visiting schools and speaking to young girls about the importance of gaining confidence.

“I would just like to thank Pearl River Community College for allowing me to be a representative for this year’s time,” Morgan said. “The opportunities that I’ve had to serve and represent this college have helped me tremendously. It has helped me gain skills that I probably wouldn't have had the opportunity to gain otherwise. I’ve been able to go and speak to girls about confidence and doing that has helped me increase my confidence tremendously. I wouldn't trade that for anything.

“I hope that, Gabrielle, you use your talent and your love for everyone to help other people like I did.”

Lewis competed in the Miss PRCC 2019 scholarship contest and was chosen as an alternate. Lewis is the daughter of John and Michelle Lewis of Poplarville.

She attended Poplarville High School and is now working toward her major of foreign language linguistics. Her ambition is to pursue a career as an overseas missionary.

“I am very thankful that I get this opportunity to hold the title of Miss PRCC,” Lewis said. “Last year was an amazing opportunity to compete and now getting to carry on the torch that Holly has already carried so well. I’m thankful to Miss Lauren for approaching me with these opportunities. I’m very thankful for all of you, and I love this school. It’s been an amazing blessing in my life, so I’m incredibly thankful to get to represent y’all for this next year.”

Lewis has formed an initiative, “Educating Our Future Readers,” and she will work to start second language programs throughout the state.

“My impact will be initiating second language programs throughout Mississippi,” Lewis said. “I love languages, and I’m going to school for linguistics ... so I’m very excited to get to implement that in our school systems.”

Lewis will go on to compete in the Miss Mississippi competition June 23-26, 2021, in Vicksburg.