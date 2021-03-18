The Community page is a public service offered by The Pine Belt News to area nonprofit organizations, schools and government agencies. Groups rotate between page appearances on a set quarterly schedule. For information on how to participate and to sign up for a future week, contact Ame Posey at ame@hubcityspokes.com.

USM Plans for In-Person Fall 2021 Semester

The University of Southern Mississippi announced it is preparing for a full fall 2021 semester, returning classes that were previously offered face-to-face to their traditional in-person formats and implementing a complete slate of student engagement opportunities and events.

Graduate School to Continue Waiving Some Test Requirements for Spring 2022 Semester

The University of Southern Mississippi Graduate School will waive requirements for GRE (Graduate Record Exam) and GMAT (Graduate Management Admissions Test) standardized test scores for many spring 2022 graduate program admission applications.

USM Online Programs RANKED HIGHLY by U.S. News & World Report

Online programs at the University of Southern Mississippi continue to rate highly nationwide, earning distinction in U.S. News & World Report’s Best Online Programs Rankings for 2021.

USM Graduate Students Named Semifinalist for Fulbright Award

University of Southern Mississippi graduate students Nathaniel Prine and David Hii have been selected as semifinalists in the 2020-2021 Fulbright U.S. Student competition.

USM Defies National Trends, Reaches Highest Enrollment in Six Years

Total fall 2020 enrollment is 14,606, a 473-student increase from fall 2019 enrollment of 14,133. In realizing a 3.3%, USM is defying the national enrollment trend — the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center recently reported a 1.4 percent decrease in undergraduate enrollment at public four-year universities. Additionally, the Class of 2024 set a university record with the highest average GPA of 3.45 and average ACT score of 23.06.

USM Earns Lofty RANK as 2021-2022 Military Friendly® School

For the fifth consecutive year, the University of Southern Mississippi has earned a prestigious Military Friendly® School Gold Status designation for 2021-2022. This elite recognition further identifies USM as the top “Military Friendly” four-year institution in the state of Mississippi.

USM Nursing Program Receives National Ranking by Online Guide

The University of Southern Mississippi has earned a No. 16 national ranking for its BSN to Doctor of Nursing Practice program in the 2021 ratings by DNPPrograms.com. USM is the only Mississippi college or university listed in the rankings.