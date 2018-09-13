Lamar County jail docket

Editor's note: The following individuals were arrested and charged with misdemeanor or felony crimes and booked into the county jail. The report is published in its entirety each Thursday as provided to The PineBelt NEWS from administrators with the Lamar County Jail.

Daniel Marcus Cliburn, 29, DUI (first offense), improper equipment on vehicle.

Tommy Dukes, IV, 30, eluding a law enforcement officer.

Daseyon Adarryll Georgia, 26, driving while license is suspended, disobeying traffic controll device.

George Henry Gwinn, Sr., 66, possession of a weapon after former conviction of a felony.

Romia Delancia Hammond, 61, DUI (second offense), possession of alcohol in a dry county, driving with an expired license.

Amber Brunette Hartfield, 31, credit card fraud.

Destin Treyvon Holliman, 19, resisting arrest, simple assault on a police officer, disorderly conduct.

Kenneth Duane Hossley, Jr., 25, possession of marijuana.

Stephanie Ann Johnson, 39, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Timothy Bryan LeFlore, 23, possession of controlled substance (marijuana).

Deja Jarae McDaniel, 19, DUI (first offense), failure to signal lane change.

David Paul Mitchell, 54, DUI (second offense), careless driving.

Larry Neal, 38, violation of probation.

Jamarcus Deon Nelson, 18, simple assault.

Heather Michelle Paluck, 43, burglary of a dwelling.

Ian Cole Parkman, 24, DUI (first offense).

William Mark Regan, 41, possession of a controlled substance, violation of probation.

Kathryn Michelle Sansing, 20 DUI (first offense).

[Name withheld], 15, sexual battery.

Dallas Lee Saxwold, 23, DUI (second offense), possession of alcohol in a dry county, driving while license is suspended, improper passing.

Randi Lagail Slade, 43, DUI (first offense), possession of drug paraphernalia, poessession of a weapon after the former conviction of a felony.

William Wayne Stafford, 64, driving with an expired tag, driving while license is suspended, seat belt violation, contempt of court, no insurance.

Karen Lee Thrower, 45, contempt of court.

Derrell Marcell Willis, 25, contempt of court, drug trafficking while in possession of a firearm, violation probation, possession of a weapon after the former conviction of a felony.

Gamod Tyrese Youngblood, 19, attempt to cause bodily injury to another, aggravated assault, child abuse.