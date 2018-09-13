Hattiesburg police blotter

Hattiesburg police blotterBy SUBMITTED,
EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is an activity log of the Hattiesburg Police Department provided to The PineBelt NEWS each week and published as a public service to our readers.
Tuesday, Sept. 4
6:46 a.m. – 6400-block of Highway 49; armed robbery.
12:18 p.m. – 6100-block of U.S Highway 98; larceny under lease/rental agreement (value more than $1,000).
1:04 p.m. – 200-block of N. 20th Ave; burglary of residence, malicious mischief (less than $1,000).
4:12 p.m. – 200-block of Oliver Ave; burglary of residence, malicious mischief (less than $1,000).
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 5
10:03 a.m. – 4100-block of O’Ferral Street; fraudulant use of credit card with intent to obtain money (more than $100).
10:09 a.m. – 100-block Harrell Street; burglary from automobile.
10:45 a.m. – 100-block of West Park Drive; burglary from automobile.
12:14 p.m. – 3300-block of Hardy Street; grand larceny (more than $1,000).
1:38 p.m. – 600-block U.S. 98; fraudulant use of credit card with intent to obtain money (more than $100).
4:07 p.m. – 6000-block of U.S. 98; forgery.
Thursday, Sept. 6
7:13 a.m. – 1600-block of Hardy Street; grand larceny of a motor vehicle.
7:29 a.m. – Oxford Drive; burglary from automobile.
10:44 a.m. – 900-block of Broadway Drive; larceny under lease/rental agreement (more than $1,000).
12:08 p.m. – 900-block of Broadway Drive; fugitive from another jurisdiction.
12:42 p.m. – 6400-block of U.S. Hwy 98; bad checks.
12:47 p.m. – 200-block Green Street; embezzlement by agent/officer/trustee of company (more than $1,000).
3:34 p.m. – 200-block of West Street; burglary of residence.
7:43 p.m. – 2300-block of McInnis Loop; aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 7
4:56 a.m. – 5300-block of U.S. 49; commercial burglary (breaking and entering).
11:57 a.m. – 1800-block of Adeline Street; grand larceny (more than $1,000); malicious mischief (less than $1,000).
1:42 p.m. – 100-block of S. 10th Avenue; burglary from automobile.
1:56 p.m. – 4600-block of Hardy Street; first degree murder.
4:30 p.m. – 1000-block of Turtle Creek Drive; fraudulant use of credit card with intent to obtain money (more than $100).
5:00 p.m. – 100-block of Lamar Boulevard; fraudulant use of credit card with intent to obtain money (more than $100)
SATURDAY, SEPT. 8
2:24 a.m. – 1000-block of West 5th Street; burglary of a residence (breaking and entering).
12:42 p.m. – 1000-block of Hardy Street; receiving stolen property (value more than $500), receiving stolen property (more than $1,000), grand larceny of an automobile; taking possession of motor vehicle (more than $1,000).
SUNDAY, SEPT. 9
12: 39 a.m. – 6400-block of U.S. Highway 49; burglary from an automobile.
2:25 a.m. – 6400-block of U.S. Highway 49; burglary from an automobile.
2:59 a.m. – 6400-block of U.S. Highway 49; burglary from an automobile.
3:07 a.m. – 200-block of N. 39th Avenue; burglary from an automobile.
5:42 a.m. – 1400-block of Putnam Avenue; burglary from an automobile.
9:06 a.m. – 100-block City Park Circle; burglary from an automobile.
11:42 p.m. – 3200-block of Pearl Street; burglary from an automobile.
MONDAY, SEPT. 10
8:01 a.m. – 4000-block of US Hwy 11; grand larceny of an auto, taking possession of motor vehicle more than $1,000, commercial burglary.
8:04 a.m. – 2300-block Lincoln Road; grand larceny of an auto.
8:20 a.m. – 6000-block of U.S. 98; fraudulant use of credit card with intent to obtain money (more than $100).
8:30 a.m. – 300-block of Park Avenue; grand larceny, feloniously taking of personal property of another (more than $1,000).
8:33 a.m. – 700-block of Huntindon Road; burglary from automobile.
9:14 a.m. – 1000-block Turtle Creek Drive; fraudulantly procuring a thing of value (more than $500).
10:23 a.m. – Office Park Drive; grand larceny, feloniously taking of personal property of another (more than $1,000).
4:35 p.m. – 1500-block of Kathleen Street; grand larceny, feloniously taking of personal property of another (more than $1,000).
10:16 p.m. – West 4th Street/Broad Street; possession of marijuana (more than 30 grams, less than 250 grams).