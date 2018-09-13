Hattiesburg police blotter

Thu, 09/13/2018 - 11:56am

EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is an activity log of the Hattiesburg Police Department provided to The PineBelt NEWS each week and published as a public service to our readers.

 

Tuesday, Sept. 4

6:46 a.m. – 6400-block of Highway 49; armed robbery.

12:18 p.m. – 6100-block of U.S Highway 98; larceny under lease/rental agreement (value more than $1,000).

1:04 p.m. – 200-block of N. 20th Ave; burglary of residence, malicious mischief (less than $1,000).

4:12 p.m. – 200-block of Oliver Ave; burglary of residence, malicious mischief (less than $1,000).

 

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 5

10:03 a.m. – 4100-block of O’Ferral Street; fraudulant use of credit card with intent to obtain money (more than $100).

10:09 a.m. – 100-block Harrell Street; burglary from automobile.

10:45 a.m. – 100-block of West Park Drive; burglary from automobile.

12:14 p.m. – 3300-block of Hardy Street; grand larceny (more than $1,000).

1:38 p.m. – 600-block U.S. 98; fraudulant use of credit card with intent to obtain money (more than $100).

4:07 p.m. – 6000-block of U.S. 98; forgery.

 

Thursday, Sept. 6

7:13 a.m. – 1600-block of Hardy Street; grand larceny of a motor vehicle.

7:29 a.m. – Oxford Drive; burglary from automobile.

10:44 a.m. – 900-block of Broadway Drive; larceny under lease/rental agreement (more than $1,000).

12:08 p.m. – 900-block of Broadway Drive; fugitive from another jurisdiction.

12:42 p.m. – 6400-block of U.S. Hwy 98; bad checks.

12:47 p.m. – 200-block Green Street; embezzlement by agent/officer/trustee of company (more than $1,000).

3:34 p.m. – 200-block of West Street; burglary of residence.

7:43 p.m. – 2300-block of McInnis Loop; aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

 

FRIDAY, SEPT. 7

4:56 a.m. – 5300-block of U.S. 49; commercial burglary (breaking and entering).

11:57 a.m. – 1800-block of Adeline Street; grand larceny (more than $1,000); malicious mischief (less than $1,000).

1:42 p.m. – 100-block of S. 10th Avenue; burglary from automobile.

1:56 p.m. – 4600-block of Hardy Street; first degree murder.

4:30 p.m. – 1000-block of Turtle Creek Drive; fraudulant use of credit card with intent to obtain money (more than $100).

5:00 p.m. – 100-block of Lamar Boulevard; fraudulant use of credit card with intent to obtain money (more than $100)

 

SATURDAY, SEPT. 8

2:24 a.m. – 1000-block of West 5th Street; burglary of a residence (breaking and entering).

12:42 p.m. – 1000-block of Hardy Street; receiving stolen property (value more than $500), receiving stolen property (more than $1,000), grand larceny of an automobile; taking possession of motor vehicle (more than $1,000).

 

SUNDAY, SEPT. 9

12: 39 a.m. – 6400-block of U.S. Highway 49; burglary from an automobile.

2:25 a.m. – 6400-block of U.S. Highway 49; burglary from an automobile.

2:59 a.m. – 6400-block of U.S. Highway 49; burglary from an automobile.

3:07 a.m. – 200-block of N. 39th Avenue; burglary from an automobile.

5:42 a.m. – 1400-block of Putnam Avenue; burglary from an automobile.

9:06 a.m. – 100-block City Park Circle; burglary from an automobile.

11:42 p.m. – 3200-block of Pearl Street; burglary from an automobile.

 

MONDAY, SEPT. 10

8:01 a.m. – 4000-block of US Hwy 11; grand larceny of an auto, taking possession of motor vehicle more than $1,000, commercial burglary.

8:04 a.m. – 2300-block Lincoln Road; grand larceny of an auto.

8:20 a.m. – 6000-block of U.S. 98; fraudulant use of credit card with intent to obtain money (more than $100).

8:30 a.m. – 300-block of Park Avenue; grand larceny, feloniously taking of personal property of another (more than $1,000).

8:33 a.m. – 700-block of Huntindon Road; burglary from automobile.

9:14 a.m. – 1000-block Turtle Creek Drive; fraudulantly procuring a thing of value (more than $500).

10:23 a.m. – Office Park Drive; grand larceny, feloniously taking of personal property of another (more than $1,000).

4:35 p.m. – 1500-block of Kathleen Street; grand larceny, feloniously taking of personal property of another (more than $1,000).

10:16 p.m. – West 4th Street/Broad Street; possession of marijuana (more than 30 grams, less than 250 grams).

