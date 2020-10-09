The Pine Belt News has announced the formation of a six-person community advisory board.

The board, which will meet monthly beginning in October, will help newspaper staff members gain insight into the publication’s reader base and reader coverage desires. The board will also help hold staff accountable to the newspaper’s continuing mission of being the unbiased and trusted hub for news in Forrest and Lamar counties.

In addition, board members will help shape the newspaper’s editorial pages and efforts to provide an interesting opinion section with diverse voices and differing lines of thought.

“These community leaders will touch every aspect of the newspaper while helping us understand our readers and what they want from the area’s most-read newspaper,” said Joshua Wilson, editor of Hattiesburg Publishing, Inc., the parent company of The Pine Belt News. “They’ll help us across the spectrum with things like testing new technologies and offering feedback on our news coverage and how we can improve in various areas.”

Board members will serve one-year terms, and members of the inaugural board include Rebecca Brown, C. Jerome Brown, Mavis Creagh, Libby Everett, Mike Lopinto and Andrew Wiest.

Rebecca Brown is dean of workforce and community development for Pearl River Community College, and she brings more than 16 years of experience to that role with experience from workforce development initiatives in public and private sectors. She holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern Mississippi, a master’s degree from Mississippi State University and is currently pursuing a doctoral degree in human capital development from USM.

C. Jerome Brown is executive vice president and director of community development at The First – A National Banking Association, where he has worked since 2008. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Jackson State University and is also a graduate of the Mississippi School of Banking, a program offered by the University of Mississippi and the Mississippi Bankers Association. He has also earned a certificate from the True South Economic Development Course at USM.

Creagh is the executive director of Recover, Rebuild, Restore Southeast Mississippi, also known as R3SM, which assists with long-term recovery following disasters as well as other community needs. She is also the founder of We Women Ministries, LLC, a ministry created to empower, enrich and elevate women from all backgrounds. A published author who will soon release a women’s devotional, Creagh holds a bachelor’s degree from Mississippi State.

Everett has served as president of the Petal Arts Council since 2016 after helping establish that group and first serving as president from 2002-2003. An active volunteer with groups like the Mississippi Federation of Clubwomen and the Petal School District, she retired from the district after nearly 27 years of service in 2003. In addition to her leadership of the arts council, she also teaches a weekly crafts class for seniors at the Petal branch of The Family YMCA of Southeast Mississippi and reads to children at the Charles H. Johnson Head Start Center.

Lopinto works in the College of Arts and Sciences at USM, where he serves as the assistant to the dean for arts administration and as the public relations, marketing and event coordinator for the School of Music. He is also the artistic director for FestivalSouth, the state’s only multi-genre, multi-week arts festival. Additionally, he is the founding director of the Hub City Players, Hattiesburg’s professional theatre company. He holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from USM and also earned a Doctor of Musical Arts degree from the university.

Wiest is the university distinguished professor of history and founding director of the Dale Center for the Study of War and Society at USM. He has served as a visiting professor at both the United States Air Force Air War College and the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst. The author of the bestselling “The Boys of ’67: Charlie Company’s War in Vietnam,” Wiest has written for numerous media outlets, including the New York Times. He holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from USM and a Ph.D. from the University of Illinois at Chicago.

“This board is full of distinguished members of our community who hold leadership positions and make our area a better place to live, work and play,” said Christina Pierce, publisher of Hattiesburg Publishing. “We are happy to have them join us in our pursuit to be the number one news outlet in the Pine Belt, and we are thankful for the roles they will play as our company and publications, including The Pine Belt News, continue to prosper.”

In addition to the weekly newspaper, Hattiesburg Publishing is the publisher of Signature Magazine, the premier lifestyles magazine for south Mississippi; Here’s Hattiesburg, the official visitor’s guide to the Hub City; The Petal Guide, the official visitor’s guide to the Friendly City; and the Pine Belt Sports brand and its biannual magazines. The company also produces two weekly podcasts, including The Pine Belt News Podcast and the Pine Belt Sports Podcast, and maintains hubcityspokes.com, a highly trafficked news source for the area.