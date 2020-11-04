The next presidential election is 1,459 days away.

Relax; I’m just getting your goat. This column won’t be about politics, and it’ll be the first of my columns in a long time not to be consumed by the subject. (Praise the Lord.)

Instead, I want to talk to you about incredible people and organizations in our area, and I want to take a moment to plug the new issue of Signature Magazine. In honor of Thanksgiving, it’s “The Gratitude Issue,” and copies can be found at newsstands in and around the Hub City. You can also access the online edition at hubcityspokes.com.

We profiled some awesome people – and some great institutions – in this new issue, and I always take away so much from every person we interview. This time, we featured Kent Oliver, The Arc of Southeast Mississippi, and the drug court in Forrest and Perry counties.

As part of the feature, which is called “The Lens of Gratitude,” we asked Kent – along with clients at The Arc and graduates of the drug court’s rehabilitation program – what they’re grateful for, and we also asked them how gratitude helps them walk through daily life.

Kent is a Hattiesburg native, and he is battling multiple myeloma. For some people, such a diagnosis would be debilitating, but Kent has used it as a new lease on life. Through his Laughs 4 Life charity, he has collected hundreds of thousands of dollars for organizations that fight cancer. He’s kicking cancer’s butt with a hearty dose of humor and a big helping of gratitude.

During our interview, Kent said he is grateful for modern medicine and his physicians, both his local oncologist and his specialist at the Mayo Clinic, and he also emphasized how grateful he is for his community. He said the Pine Belt has rallied around him and his family, and his gratitude for that knows no bounds.

Our community also rallies around support for The Arc, a nonprofit organization that provides activities and community for adults with disabilities throughout our area.

I spoke with Cindy Pennington, the saint-like director of The Arc, and found that she, too, is immensely grateful for the people of the Pine Belt. Because of generous financial support, The Arc continues to prosper even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cindy said she is also grateful for her health, and I think we can all relate to that statement, especially as the highly contagious coronavirus continues to ravage our communities. She is thankful for a host of other things, such as family and her church, but what struck me the most about her is the way she describes the clients she works with.

“They’re just people,” she said. “They’re my extended family. I love them so much.”

I have to admit that I wasn’t very familiar with The Arc before I wrote the story, but I’ll never forget the bright smiles and eagerness of the clients there. They wanted to speak to me and share their stories, and I was happy to oblige. So many of them told me they were thankful for The Arc and for its staff.

“They treat us like family – and they treat us like regular people,” said Joseph Garretson, one of The Arc’s clients. “I’ve been to a lot of places, and they don’t do that. The Arc is special.”

For the new magazine, Ame T. Posey, one of our excellent correspondents, wrote about the drug court. I wasn’t too familiar with its operations, either.

I certainly didn’t know it was literally saving lives.

The court takes drug offenders and rehabilitates them through educational and social programs while also providing services such as job placement and counseling.

“My entire life is different … (drug court) saved my life,” said Shayna Clark, one of the recent graduates.

These stories will bring a tear to your eye and a smile to your face. More importantly, they’ll help you express gratitude – and they’ll make you proud to be a resident of such a giving and loving area.

We can celebrate Thanksgiving on a year-round basis here, and I count that as one of the great blessings of my life.

Joshua Wilson is the editor of The Pine Belt News and Signature Magazine.