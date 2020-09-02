File under "blasts from the past." The quiet has never been a soothing place for Tricky. His guttural voice and edgy hip-hop (once known as Trip-Hop) has documented English working-class struggle at its most existential for 30 years. His official debut on Massive Attack's "Blue Lines" in 1991 and his solo debut "Maxinquaye" in 1995 are essential. "Fall To Pieces" shadows both of them and also reframes the hallucinatory discomfort of the underrated "Pre Millenium Tension." Working with female vocalists Marta and Anika softens the edge a bit, but the tension and abrupt endings make "Fall To Pieces" a very real reflection of the times.

Throwing Muses were once the darlings of College Radio in the late 80's/early 90's whose success almost saw them crossover with two stellar albums in 1989 ("Hunkpapa") and 1991 ("The Real Ramona.") By the time they got to 1992's underappreciated "Red Heaven" they were half the band they once were as Tanya Donelly headed off with Belly. Flash forward to today for their first album in seven years: "Sun Racket" sounds a lot like classic early Muses. Kristin Hersh's wail is back in place and the tracks carry that same nervy sway of "House Tornado" on the epic "Frosting" while "Bo Diddley Bridge" erupts from a new buzzy rumble. There is something oddly comforting about Hersh's hoarseness on the slower tracks as they shift and twist around that hints that Muses may have been living in the shadows of the past for just long enough to finally see the "Sun."

Starting with a hit single can damage a career. English singer and songwriter Declan McKenna is out to prove on "Zeros," that these are the expectations he has to live up to. Personal Pop is a tough sell, but McKenna does it with a quiver of hooks and sharp lyrics. "The Key To Life on Earth" is just begging for use in trailers and ads with its sing-song chorus and wild guitar post-chorus while "Be An Astronaut" flirts with Seventies Pop and "Daniel, You're Still A Child" tries hard to be in the Harry Styles style. If anything, McKenna uses "Zeros" to fit in by not fitting in – and meet his expectations.

REISSUES OF THE WEEK

With this seven-CD box, the eighth bonus disc is the one to look for: a never-before-released December 1974 from the Bob Welch-era Mac. What leads up to this? A silver platter of problems including defections (Peter Green to drugs, Jeremy Spencer to a cult), a band member having an affair with Mick's wife and discovering your manager has put together a "fake Fleetwood Mac" to take on the road in your place. However, musically, these seven albums should be taken as a study in transition.

1969's "Then Play On" is the band handing over the Blues to a more sturdy bluesy/psychedelic workout ("Rattlesnake Shake") and the long-suffering band gets a hit single ("Oh Well.") However, when they reconvene for "Kiln House" in 1970 – it's Jeremy Spencer as the guitar hero, not the late great Peter Green. Spencer departed, and American guitarist Bob Welch (later a hitmaker as a solo artist) eases the Mac into being a Pop band on the diffuse "Future Games" and the heartbreaking "Bare Trees." "Trees" represents aural change for the band as Danny Kirwan opens up as writer ("Child of Mine"). Welch pens the first true "Future" Mac hit ("Sentimental Lady" which he will make a Top 10 hit as a solo artist in 1977), and new member Christine McVie gives them the almost-hit "Spare Me a Little of Your Love." With the bones of the new band in place, chaos again ensued with personnel changes on "Penguin" bringing back the Blues and R&B, while "Mystery To Me" solidifies the Welch-era Mac with radio play ("Hypnotized" and "Emerald Eyes") and a Gold record.

Welch's influence over Mac cannot be overstated. With a well-tuned rhythm section like Fleetwood and John McVie, the better the song – the better the chemistry. Over all the CDs, you feel the band shifting from Blues to Country to Pop (highlights like "Woman of 1000 Years" and "Did You Ever Love Me?") Add to that the growing confidence of Christine McVie (who scores a few almost hits herself with "Homeward Bound and "Remember Me,") and you have a document of the band falling into place. As Welch and McVie gel as songwriters on the straight Pop of "Heroes Are Hard To Find," the band having survived almost losing their name to a former manager also finally becomes a touring draw (playing Jackson Coliseum on October 30, 1974.) The legal and label troubles took their toll on Welch, who resigned in December 1974. The eighth disc may very well be the last show Welch played with Fleetwood Mac. Just two weeks later on New Year's Eve 1974, Lindsey Buckingham would replace Welch with his one demand being the inclusion of girlfriend, Stevie Nicks.