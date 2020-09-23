Steven Hampton is the new leader of the Lamar County School District, becoming superintendent of education following the resignation of Tess Smith in late August.

The 2020-2021 school year has barely begun, but district administrators already face the unprecedented challenge of navigating a pandemic, virtual learning and hybrid attendance schedules, racial tensions and student protests. As a third-generation educator, Hampton believes he is ready to take on these challenges.

“2020 has definitely had its challenges,” said Hampton. “(My goal) is just to continue the rich tradition of excellence that has been created by so many amazing people, both past and present, who have been a part of our district. I am so proud to be a part of this district, and I know we will continue to get better every day.”

Hampton, who has a 23-year-career in education, is not a stranger to adapting to changes and new roles within the school system. Over the last 13 years, he has served in a variety of administrative roles including assistant principal, career and technical educational director, principal, director of accountability and research, and, most recently, assistant superintendent.

Each of these roles brought unique challenges that he said imparted experience, wisdom and knowledge.

His early years in the classroom teaching high school and middle school mathematics also helped form his philosophy for working with others.

“It’s simple. Just listen and get to know who they are,” said Hampton. “I have found that when you are able to listen and understand where someone is coming from, the rest is simple.”

Hampton has also served on state-level accountability and testing committees and taught as an adjunct professor at William Carey University.

He holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance degree from Louisiana Tech University and master’s and doctoral degrees in education administration from the University of Southern Mississippi.

“It doesn’t seem to have been that long. I have loved every moment of being an educator. I truly believe that I found my purpose,” said Hampton of his career.

In his personal life, Hampton loves to travel with his wife and three children.

His oldest will graduate from Oak Grove High School in 2021.

“The reception from the administrators, teachers and staff in our district has been humbling, and I have been overwhelmed with their support,” said Hampton. “The same goes for the reception from members of each of our communities. I look forward to meeting more of our parents and community members.”