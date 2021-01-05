Peaceful protests and other forms of advocacy can be useful tools to move our nation forward. The acts we witnessed yesterday, however, were a complete disgrace to the democracy and values most of us stand for as Americans. Scaling walls, breaking windows, damaging government property and “rushing” the police could have resulted in the loss of many lives.

Yesterday, we, along with the rest of the world, witnessed violence, reckless abandon and riotous behavior on full display. Our nation has reached an all time low. It is difficult to understand how a mob of this magnitude was allowed to take over the U.S. Capitol, enter the offices of our nation’s leaders and gloat about disrupting government. Their behavior was seditious and unwarranted. In retrospect, the events of the day raised many questions.

In closing, I implore you to consider a different perspective. If the mob looked like me and my sons, how would the headlines read today?

It is time to demand an immediate transfer of power.

Sincerely

District 16 Mississippi Senator Angela Turner Ford

Chair, Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus