Citing an abundance of caution, Mississippi State University announced Dec. 10 that the start of Spring 2021 semester classes will be slightly postponed from Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, to Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, as MSU continues to monitor the impacts of COVID-19 on public health and safety.

Additional noteworthy dates include:

- Residence Hall move in will begin on Thursday, Jan. 7, at 2 p.m. instead of Saturday, Jan. 2.

- Drive-thru COVID-19 testing will be available on Thursday, Jan. 7, Friday, Jan. 8, and Monday, Jan. 11 for students at the Longest Student Health Center.

- Orientation for incoming spring students will be held virtually on Thursday, Jan. 7.

Vice President for Student Affairs Regina Hyatt said students are encouraged to self-quarantine before their return to campus for the spring semester. Likewise, they are encouraged to get tested for the COVID-19 virus before returning to campus and/or Starkville. Anyone who tests positive should stay at home until their isolation period is complete.

More information is available at https://www.msstate.edu/ covid19.