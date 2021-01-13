The Mississippi Humanities Council will be co-hosting a program on Thursday, January 14th. MS + MA is a joint project of the Mississippi Humanities Council and Mass Humanities. They will be bringing together people from their respective states for six interactive, online programs to facilitate conversation and connection. By reflecting on their states’ histories in relationship to each other, this series aims to build understanding and offer new perspectives. At a time when the pandemic has created a greater sense of isolation, they hope to forge connections. "Inside/Out: Lessons of Freedom Summer" will explore the Civil Rights Movement from the perspectives of Mississippi organizers and Massachusetts volunteers who took part in the 1964 Mississippi Freedom Summer Project. These civil rights veterans will reflect on their experiences working for racial justice and the crucial relationship between local Mississippians and outside activists.

The program will also explore the legacy of this alliance and its lessons for activists today. MS + MA attendees will have the opportunity to take part in small group discussions about how the lessons of Freedom Summer and the Civil Rights Movement help us understand the ongoing struggle for racial justice.

Event Date: January 14, 2021: 6pm-7:30pm Central Time

Speakers will include Freedom Summer participants, Roy DeBerry, Elaine DeLott Baker, and Charles Cobb, as well as Albert Sykes, Executive Director of IDEA (Institute for Democratic Education in America).

The program will be moderated by Dr. Daphne Chamberlain, Associate Professor of History, Tougaloo College.

Following the January 14 program, four additional programs will take place throughout Winter and Spring 2021.

Participation in the program series is free, but space is limited. Click here to register, and contact Molly McMillan for additional questions.