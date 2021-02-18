Below is a press release from The Mississippi Braves:

The Mississippi Braves, in conjunction with Major League Baseball, are pleased to announce the 120-game schedule for the 2021 season and return to baseball.

The M-Braves open the 16th season of Braves baseball at Trustmark Park on Tuesday, May 4, against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. The season will conclude Sept. 19 on the road against the Chattanooga Lookouts. The M-Braves will be in Trustmark Park for 18 of the first 24 games of 2021.

"First and foremost, we'd like to thank our incredible fans for their patience and support during the last 11 months," said Pete Laven, vice president, and general manager of the Mississippi Braves. "We are very excited to announce our 2021 schedule, signifying M-Braves baseball's return to central Mississippi this Spring."

As a part of the eight-team Double-A South in MLB's new Professional Development League (PDL) structure, the Braves join seven other former Southern League members. Mississippi will be in the South Division with the Biloxi Shuckers (Milwaukee Brewers), Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays), and Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Miami Marlins). The North Division consists of the Birmingham Barons (Chicago White Sox), Chattanooga Lookouts (Cincinnati Reds), Rocket City Trash Pandas (LA Angels), and Tennessee Smokies (Chicago Cubs).

The schedule consists of 20 six-game series' (10 home, 10 road). The 60-game home schedule in Pearl includes 30 Thursday-Saturday contests and holiday games on Mother’s Day (May 9), Memorial Day weekend (May 28-30), Juneteenth (June 19), and Father's Day (June 20). Fireworks will light up the sky above Trustmark Park after each Saturday home game.

The M-Braves will play South Division rivals Pensacola and Biloxi 30 times, respectively, and Montgomery 18 times. The Braves will play a home-and-home series against North Division foes Birmingham, Chattanooga, and Tennessee.

Today's announcement comes days after MLB's announcement that confirmed the M-Braves as the Double-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves for the next ten years.

Game times and 2021 promotions will be announced in the coming weeks. Game dates are subject to change, and the Mississippi Braves will continue to work with Major League Baseball, the Atlanta Braves, and state and local government on hosting a safe and responsible 2021 season.

Season tickets, flex plans, group outings, and sponsorship opportunities are available now by calling 888-BRAVES4.

VIEW PDF SCHEDULE