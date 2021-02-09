The Mississippi Senate today unanimously confirmed Dr. Ronnie L. McGehee of Madison and Kimberly Remak of Olive Branch to the State Board of Education and Charter School Authorizer Board, respectively. Both were appointed by Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann.

McGehee, whose term on the State Board will end in July 2028, is the current Executive Director of the Mississippi Association of School Administrators and Mississippi Association of Secondary School Principals. He previously served as Madison County Schools Superintendent.

Remak, whose term on the Charter School Board will end in August 2022, is a licensed nurse with 25 years’ experience caring for others’ mental and physical well-being. She currently serves on the Mississippi State ABLE Board, which seeks to enable individuals with disabilities.

“Both Dr. McGehee and Ms. Remak are hard-working, thoughtful, and dedicated to our students across Mississippi,” Hosemann said. “They will be assets in education policy as we recover from the pandemic and continue our assent in achievement.”

The Mississippi State Board of Education includes nine members from across the State, with two appointed at-large by the Lieutenant Governor. The Board oversees the State Department of Education, working with the State Superintendent of Education to establish statewide education policy ranging from curriculum to accountability. Mississippi currently has 140 public school districts and more than 450,000 public school students.

The Mississippi Charter School Authorizer Board includes seven members from across the State, with three appointed by the Lieutenant Governor, one from each Supreme Court District. The Board oversees the State’s authorized charter schools, approves applications for new schools, and determines whether underperforming schools should close, among other responsibilities.