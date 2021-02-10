General Sherman said, “War is cruelty. You cannot refine it.”

Our generations-long War on Drugs should be viewed through this prism. The damage wrought by this war is too great. We must come together as Mississippians and as a nation to discuss the way forward.

The destruction of people that accompanies war is inevitably justified by appealing to the righteousness, or at least the utility, of the cause. In cases like the War on Drugs, where those arguments fail, the unrefinable cruelty of war is thrown into even sharper relief.

How did a cardiovascular surgeon become passionate about drug policy? A lifetime ago I was an excited young conservative Republican. William F. Buckley Jr., was the smartest man on my Earth. Twenty-five years ago his magazine, National Review, wrote: “…it is our judgment that the war on drugs has failed, that it is diverting intelligent energy away from how to deal with the problem of addiction, that it is wasting our resources, and that it is encouraging civil, judicial and penal procedures associated with police states.”

This was always my intellectual position, but my career put a more personal stamp on the issue.

I did my residency in general surgery in Richmond, Virginia, at one of the country’s busiest trauma centers. Richmond was a key city in the east coast illegal drug trade, and I was faced with caring for many teenagers and men who sustained gunshots – often from each other, sometimes from police – as armed gangs fought over drug territories. Law enforcement officers were occasional casualties as well. The volume and severity of injuries would leave no doubt in anyone’s mind that this was indeed war. Picture a teenager, his arm nearly severed at the elbow by an AK-47 round. If the picture is from a combat zone in Africa, how easily we react with pity for that child, press-ganged into a war not of his own making. If the picture is from an American trauma center, how quickly do words like “thug” and “gangbanger” appear in our minds?

We make the cruelty of war bearable by creating psychological distance between ourselves and those we define as adversaries.

But those “adversaries” are not always armed and dangerous. Often they’re our own family members, struggling with a substance use disorder. CDC data from 1999 thru February, 2019, show that over 770,000 Americans died of drug overdoses3 - many the result of intravenous injection of drugs, often opiates. The current opioid crisis began in the late 1990s as a surge in the use of prescription narcotic pain medication. The ensuing “crackdown” on prescriptions led, as prohibition always does, to increasingly powerful versions of heroin, then fentanyl, supplied by the illicit market.

My current career in heart surgery exposes me to a new group of war casualties: patients whose intravenous drug use has resulted in endocarditis, infection and destruction of one or more valves in the heart. I can replace a destroyed heart valve, but I cannot protect my work if these patients cannot get treatment for their primary illness: addiction.

The War on Drugs in America saves its greatest cruelty for addicted people. In our efforts to create the psychological distance necessary for war, we take refuge in terms like “junky,” “dopehead” and “scumbag.” Drug addiction is the one illness that we too often treat not with doctors, nurses and medicine, but instead with handcuffs, jail cells and criminal convictions carried for life.

We all have different perspectives on this war, shaped by our values, our education and our life experiences. I know we all want the same things: safety for our children, less crime, fewer destroyed lives. It’s time we stopped fighting, time we removed these products from the criminal realm, and time we legalized and regulated them as we do other dangerous substances like alcohol and prescription drugs.

Dr. Carr McClain of Hattiesburg is a cardiovascular surgeon at Forrest General Hospital.