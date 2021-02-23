I like to think of myself as a pretty tolerant guy … well, except toward refs at basketball games, but that is another column entirely.

But, in general, I try to suffer the slings and arrows of modern relationships with my fellow humans with at least a shred of dignity. I’ve spent plenty of hours sitting in church pews – sometimes listening, perhaps napping, usually singing annoyingly loud – so, hopefully, some of those lessons stuck.

But if there is one human activity that transforms me from mild-mannered academic to fuming, sputtering troglodyte, that activity is driving alongside and in competition with my fellow Hattiesburgians.

I have been lucky enough to see and participate in driving overseas. London is the game of driving set to extra hard level. Roads there aren’t wide enough for one car, much less two. And they stubbornly choose to drive on the wrong side of the road to boot.

Saigon in Vietnam is driving set to the boss level of the super expert part of the game. Vast swarms of mopeds dart in every direction with no seeming rhyme or reason, dashing and diving like a frightened school of fish. And – in the middle of it all – are pedestrians crossing the road in a human version of the game Frogger.

Somehow, both societies make their totally stupid modes of driving magically work.

Maybe it was during one of those church naps that it hit me. The reason those folks make stupid driving work is that, to them, driving is a cooperative effort. However, here in the ‘Burg, it is a brutal Darwinian-level competition, survival of the driving fittest.

As befits our John Wayne “don’t take no crap off of anyone” international image, Americans seem to want to crush their driving opponents. Hattiesburg plays into our aggressive tendencies by making roads bumpy and unpredictable (like where Mamie crosses 21st Avenue; what genius came up with that?). Add to the mix the 87,638 stoplights on Hardy Street, each designed to be more infuriating than the last. In this Thunderdome of city planning, Hattiesburgians unleash their inner NASCAR selves.

Turn signals are one of our weapons. One signal tactic is the bluff. Leave that signal on all of the time and then never turn so the competition never knows how to react. The other tactic is the dreaded signal poker face. Never let on at all what your intentions are; never use your signals. That way, other drivers will be even more shocked when you make a left-hand turn from the right-hand lane. Yay! Victory achieved. You got to Walmart 10 seconds sooner and only left a little pandemonium in your wake.

One of my favorites is the snake tail. You sit patiently at the red light as the traffic from the opposing left turn lane snakes its way in front of you. Their light turns red; your light turns green. But this being Hattiesburg, anywhere from two to seven cars that form the tail of the snake will just keep on turning. It happens every time. Yay! You just got to the McDonald’s drive-thru 14 seconds faster! No matter how small the victory, you won!

Somehow, we all seem to understand that speed limits are mere suggestions in Hattiesthunderdome. The vast majority of us seem to narrowly exceed the limit, but there are two opposing sides who do anything but. There is one character class that drives 10 miles under the limit, invariably in the left lane, and maybe with that turn signal on just for more fun. Maybe they are texting. Maybe their windows are tinted as dark as the devil’s soul as music erupts from their vehicle at earthquake levels. Whatever the causation, they are right in front of you and ain’t going anywhere.

The other character class drives down Hardy at interstate-level speeds, weaving in and out of traffic, scowling at all of us sheeple who are just speeding a little bit. For these folks I always flash a grin when we find ourselves side by side at the next of Hattiesburg’s 87,638 stoplights and their speed has availed them naught.

It is after a long drive through town with my fellow competitors – and as the cloud of curse words has dissipated from the air around my car – that a moment of churchy Zen would come in handy. But the red-blooded American in me is dang happy that I beat you to the parking lot at work by 21 seconds. Hattiesthunderdome victory is sweet!

Andy Wiest teaches history at the University of Southern Mississippi. Write: andrew.wiest@usm.edu.