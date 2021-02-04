Welcome to the Month of Love.

It’s also when the days start to get longer, which I love. I look forward each year to leaving work and still seeing daylight. Speaking of leaving work, do folks not know that you are supposed to dim your brights for oncoming traffic? It may be my imagination, but I surely don’t remember being blinded so often on the drive home.

But I digress … back to February being the month of love. The new edition of Signature Magazine is on the streets now. Aptly titled “The Love Issue,” it is a beautiful tribute to love done Pine Belt-style. Pick yourself up one, and revel in magic.

Did you know that February wasn’t traditionally a time of love for the ancients? In Rome, it was a time of purification. “Februa,” the ritual of purification that gave the month its name, was related to the Latin word for fever, “februs.” “Februa” later became “Lupercalia” and, ultimately Valentine’s Day, when the populace continued to celebrate the festival despite the church’s condemnation.

The link between purification and our current festival of romantic love may seem tenuous, but it’s there.

In addition to purification, “Lupercalia” also functioned as a fertility festival as purification of illness and evil spirits removed the obstacles to new life. There were many rituals, one being the spectacle of naked men running through the city, whacking women on the palms with thongs of goat hide. It’s not hard to imagine why the church didn’t support it.

Luckily today our rituals are comparatively tame and don’t involve goat hides. Way back when I was in high school, our student council sold roses for $1. You could send a white rose for friendship, a pink one for a crush, or a red one for true love.

It was nerve-wracking waiting to see if you would be one of the few roaming the hallways with no roses at the end of the day.

Apparently, this is a tradition that has continued because, a few years ago, a young lady from my hometown made national news on Valentine’s Day. She spent her own hard-earned money she had been saving to buy a car, and she bought each and every student a rose.

It was even more impressive that the high school had over 900 students. But, that day, no one had to walk the halls rose-free.

We all have the power to shower love on those who need it.

So, love your mate, your children and your pets.

Also, love the strangers you see every day.

A smile and a kind word are all it takes to brighten someone’s day.

Writer Suzy Kassem says it beautifully: “Each time a person passes by you and you say ‘hello,’ imagine that person turning into a candle. The more positivity, love and light you reflect, the more light is mirrored your way. Every time you say hello to a stranger, your heart acknowledges over and over again that we are all family.”

Christina Pierce is publisher of The Pine Belt News.