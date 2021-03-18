SPRING ART MARKET IN DOWNTOWN H’BURG

HOSTED BY HATTIESBURG PARKS & RECREATION

THIS SATURDAY / 10A-4 P @ COMMUNITY ARTS CENTER

Support the work of local artists by visiting the Hattiesburg Community Arts Center, located at 825 North Main Street in downtown Hattiesburg, this Saturday. Art and other goods will be available for purchase, and there will be crafting activities available for both children and adults. The market offers the public an opportunity to meet artists and to learn more about their work while enjoying a fun and safe outing with the family. For more information and to learn more about the artists who will be featured at the market, visit facebook.com/hattiesburgparksandrec or email Emily Gallaspy, director of the arts center, at egallaspy@hattiesburgms.com.

DOWNTOWN HATTIESBURG FARMERS MARKET

MARCH 25 / 3-6P

@ TOWN SQUARE PARK

The 18th season of the market begins March 25 and will run every subsequent Thursday. The market offers fresh, local produce along with humanely raised meats, dairy products, beauty products and more.

HABITAT ‘FORE’ HUMANITY CHARITY GOLF TOURNEY

MARCH 26 / 7A

@ H’BURG COUNTRY CLUB

Call 601-582-4663 to register for the fourth annual golf tournament, which helps further the mission of Habitat for Humanity of the Pine Belt to build safe, affordable housing for local residents.

INK IN THE A LLEY BY H’BURG POCKET MUSEUM

MARCH 27 / 11A-4P

@ MUSEUM ALLEY

Join the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum for a celebration of body art and other mediums created by talented tattoo artists throughout the southeast. Learn more or sign up for a booth at bit.ly/inkinthealley.