The Community page is a public service offered by The Pine Belt News to area nonprofit organizations, schools and government agencies. Groups rotate between page appearances on a set quarterly schedule. For information on how to participate and to sign up for a future week, contact Ame Posey at ame@hubcityspokes.com.

AMBASSADORS GIVE

During their annual retreat in January, the Petal High School Ambassadors voted to donate their fundraising revenues to the Southern Pines Animal Shelter and the Peer 2 Peer Emergency Fund.

Their $500 donation to Southern Pines will sponsor a kennel for one year.

That sponsorship plays a vital role in the daily care of animals in need by providing primary care — food, housing and medical care —to all the animals who will stay in the sponsored kennel over 12 months.

Recognizing that students in their school are often in need of bare essentials, the ambassadors created a fund to help other Petal High School students. The ambassadors contributed $1,500 to the fund, which is administered by high school social worker Julie Fondren. The students raised funds by selling raffle tickets to the Great American Grocery Grab at Corner Market in Petal.

The ambassadors are comprised of juniors and seniors with a desire to increase their leadership, teamwork and communication skills through collaboration with faculty, staff, students and community organizations. The Petal Area Chamber of Commerce and the Petal Education Foundation coordinate the ambassador program with sponsorship support from Pine Belt Dermatology and A & R Flynt Development. Students interested in becoming an ambassador for the 2021-2022 school year may pick up application forms in the school office.

The deadline to return the application is March 24.

CANDIDATE FORUM

The Petal Area Chamber of Commerce will host a forum for mayoral candidates at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 23 at the Petal Civic Center. Candidates will share their platforms with community members, who can engage with and ask essential questions to candidates. Voters that cannot attend in person can submit questions before March 23 to Valerie Wilson at the Petal Area Chamber of Commerce. Questions should be sent to valerie@petalchamber.com.

The chamber hopes that this forum will help with voter engagement and positively impact turnout as community members become more familiar with candidates.

The doors will open at 6 p.m. for the 6:30 p.m. event, which is free and open to the public. The forum is moderated by Sherri Marengo. Following the forum, all mayoral and alderman candidates will meet and engage with the public.

Voters can watch a livestream of the discussion on the Petal Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.

SPRING MARKET

There’s no doubt about it; 2020 kicked us to our collective knees. It is time to get up, brush our knees off and safely start to enjoy life again. The Petal Area Chamber of Commerce will host the Spring Market on Main from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 17 between Regions Bank and Panther Credit. Main Street will be closed to through traffic; drivers may detour around the market.

The Spring Market on Main features area artists, crafters and in-season farm produce. Vendor booths will allow for social distancing, and visitors are encouraged to wear masks. Vendor applications are available and welcomed. For more information, call Tabitha at Grand Central Outfitters at 769-390-7190.