Merit Health Wesley recently welcomed Ashlee Hendry, D.O., to their primary care clinic located at 1146 Evelyn Gandy Parkway in Petal.

“I chose primary care because it is the tie that binds all other medical specialties,” Hendry said. “We get to treat not just one system but the whole person, and, at the end of the day, it is those people that made me want to become a physician. I am excited to get to know the people of Petal and grow my practice within this community.”

Hendry joined Merit Health from Methodist Medical Group in Memphis, Tennessee, where she has been practicing for the last three years. Originally from the Pine Belt, Hendry attended medical school at the William Carey University College of Osteopathic Medicine. She then continued her training with the St. Francis Family Medicine Residency in Memphis.

Hendry, who is certified by the American Board of Family Medicine, is now accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment, call 601-584-4309 or visit the clinic website at WesleyPrimaryCare.com.