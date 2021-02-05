Melvin Harrington, 66, of Sumrall, passed away Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at his home. Burial was in Roseland Cemetery.

Mr. Harrington was a charter member of Community Baptist Church. He served in the United States Air Force and retired as a clerk for the United States Post Office. He was a huge LSU fan.

He was preceded in death by his parents, J. L. and Ethel Harrington and one sister, Joyce Harrington.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Nancy Harrington; two daughters, Stephanie E. Harrington and Rebecca “Becky” H. Poole and her husband, Barney L. Poole III; four grandchildren, Abigail J. Miller, Ashley G. Miller, Reagan N. Poole and Jackson L. Poole; three brothers, F. M. “Harry” Harrington and his wife, Sheila Harrington, J. W. Harrington and his wife, Gwen Harrington, and his twin, Milton Leon Harrington; one sister, Brenda Brady; and numerous nieces and nephews.