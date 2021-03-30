Funeral homes may submit obituaries to obits@hubcityspokes.com. Death notices are free of charge; obituaries with photos and detailed information will incur a fee. For help, please call 601.268.2331.

Lois Elizabeth Sparks Bonner (99) of Sumrall died on March 24, 2021. Burial is in First Baptist Church of Sumrall Cemetery, and Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Diane Cecile Brady (78) died on March 23, 2021. Forrest Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Dan Breland (84) of Sumrall died on March 26, 2021. Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Amiee Nickole Carter (41) of Hattiesburg died on March 27, 2021. Moore Funeral Service is handling arrangements.

Emma K. Clark (86) of Petal died on March 29, 2021. Burial is in Hillcrest Cemetery, and Moore Funeral Service is handling arrangements.

Barbara Gale Denton (74) died on March 29, 2021. Forrest Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Dorothy Ann Barlow Hatten (87) of Hattiesburg died on March 27, 2021. Burial is in Ladner-Mucklerath Cemetery, and Moore Funeral Service is handling arrangements.

Henry Sherman Heathcock Jr. (77) of Hattiesburg died on March 26, 2021. Burial is in Highland Cemetery, and Moore Funeral Service is handling arrangements.

Kathy “Jean” Holder (65) of Hattiesburg died on March 25, 2021. Burial is in Springbank Baptist Church Cemetery, and Moore Funeral Service is handling arrangements.

Robert M. Lancaster (88) of Petal died on March 27, 2021. Burial is in Roseland Park Cemetery, and Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Eva Mae Lofton (64) of Hattiesburg died on March 24, 2021. Burial is in Highland Cemetery, and Forrest Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Lewin H. McNab (94) died on March 24, 2021. Moore Funeral Service is handling arrangements.

Dorothy Louise Miller (74) died on March 27, 2021. Burial is in Sweet Pilgram Missionary Baptist Cemetery, and Forrest Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Richard Alexander Parrish (60) of Hattiesburg died on March 28, 2021. Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Von Kyle Mordica (86) of Hattiesburg died on March 26, 2021. Burial is in Sacred Heart Catholic Church Cemetery, and Moore Funeral Service is handling arrangements.

Jerry Edward Taylor (74) of Hattiesburg died on March 23, 2021. Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home is handling arrangements.