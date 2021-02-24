Time is running out on your chance to win $100,000 in the United Way $100K Payday Raffle. United Way of Southeast Mississippi, which is committed to making a difference in its communities in the areas of education, health, financial stability and family support services, is selling tickets for the raffle through March 7. Tickets are $100 each. The drawing will occur at 6 p.m. on March 16 at Keg & Barrel on Hardy Street. United Way officials said proceeds generated from the annual event create “community-driven solutions,” and officials added that the organization invests in and partners with a number of local nonprofit organizations to bring about meaningful community change. To learn more about the raffle, visit unitedwaypayday.org or text the word PAYDAY to 91999.