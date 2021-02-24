The COVID-19 pandemic created negative economic impact around the world, forcing businesses to lay off employees or close altogether because of lost revenue in the face of government shutdowns.

However, Hattiesburg is bouncing back from that situation better than almost every city in the country, being recently ranked by 24/7 Wall Street in a special report as No. 2 in the nation to experience job growth during the pandemic. 24/7 Wall Street, a Delaware-based financial news and opinion operation, included 400 metropolitan areas in the report, where the firm reviewed the percent change in total employment from February 2020 to November 2020.

“Hattiesburg continues to be a dynamic economy that not only leans on the traditional sectors of education, military and health care, but you’re seeing other industries continue to supplement the job base in our community,” Mayor Toby Barker said. “For example, Kohler has added 370 jobs over the last year-plus, and they’re now our second-largest manufacturer.

“That continues to be a growth area for us, and Cooperative Energy, their Plant Morrow expansion continues to add jobs.”

The report shows that the Hub City experienced a 2.9% increase in employment during the scope of the report with employment growing from 65,216 in February 2020 to 67,107 in November 2020. The unemployment rate did rise by 1%, from 4.7% in February 2020 to 5.7% in November 2020.

“Basically, when you have more people out participating in the workforce – either having a job or looking for a job – your denominator is going to get larger,” Barker said. “They may have more people working, but if you also see that your labor participation number goes up, you’re likely to see that unemployment number go up as a percentage.”

The fastest-growing industry in Hattiesburg was trade, transportation and utilities, which increased by 8% over the course of the report.

“I think during the pandemic, you saw a lot of retailers go online, which created a need for more jobs that support the shipping and ground transportation areas,” Barker said.

In addition, the labor force increased by 2,721 – or 4% - from February 2020 to November 2020.

“So, not only did the total employment go up, but the labor force participation went up,” Barker said. “That meant that more people were interested in getting out and working. That was likely due to the pandemic as well.”

Barker also credited Jones Companies, which moved several of their employees to the Hattiesburg area last year, for helping Hattiesburg’s employment numbers.

“They’re a very high-growth company right now, and they deal with transportation and logistics,” he said. “So, we will get the growth from that sector, and you have to take into account that company as well.

“That’s very much a growing company that is beginning to entrench itself into Hattiesburg, and it’s going to be a big growth area for us going forward.”