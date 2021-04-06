Christian Services of Hattiesburg works through various ministries that care for the physical and spiritual needs of their local community.

SOUP KITCHEN

The weekly soup kitchen is open five days a week and feeds over 100 diners, with an additional 125 people served at four community Compassion Van stops. They also serve over 500 elderly and shut-ins through their corresponding Meals on Wheels program.

LOVING HANDS

The Loving Hands program provides emergency utility and food assistance to over 750 families annually.

LIBERTY MINISTRIES

Liberty is a long-term residential discipleship program for adult men going through problems like homelessness, drug addiction, alcohol and other “life-controlling” problems. Up to 40 residents at a time can stay at The Land of Liberty house in Ellisville.

ADDITIONAL SERVICES

• Bargains & Blessings Thrift Store.

• Thrive: Financial literacy & legal assistance.

For more information on available resources or how to volunteer with Christian Services, call 601-582-5683 or visit their website christianserve.org. Christian Services is also on Facebook (@ChristianServices), Twitter (@Christianserve3), and Instagram (@Christianserve3).