Eight schools in the Hattiesburg Public School District were recently virtually recognized during the 19thannual Governor’s Awards, which honor Mississippi’s top school community partnerships over the past year.

The awards, which were hosted March 26 by The Mississippi Association of Partners in Education, distinguished a total of 29 school/community partnership programs that have produced outstanding results for students in K-12 public schools throughout the state. HPSD schools named include N.R. Burger Middle School, Grace Christian Elementary School, F.B. Woodley Elementary School, Hawkins Elementary School, Mary Bethune Alternative School, Rowan Elementary School, Lillie Burney STEAM Academy and Thames Elementary School.

“It’s great; this is my fourth year at Thames and our third year to receive the recognition,” Thames principal Teresa Merwin said. “Prior to me, other administrations also received the recognition, so it’s just kind of a tradition that we provide ourselves on, really forming those quality partnerships.

“You have to show how the partnership helped enhance education. A lot of people give money for snacks and things like that, and that’s great and we need it. But the impact of people coming on our campus and working with our students – shadowing them, mentoring them, helping learn – is the most impactful resource that we have.”

On the day of the ceremony, officials from Thames saluted their partnership with the McDonald’s Corporation and Hattiesburg business owner Jo Andrews.

“(McDonald’s has) helped us with our virtual learning, providing incentives for our students,” Merwin said. “They’ve provided vouchers and certificates, so students who are learning online can go and get treats, and they’ve also done that for our students who come on campus.

“Additionally, we’ve partnered with Jo with bookpacks, and her clients drop off supplies that students need throughout the year. There’s tons of bookbags already jammed full with paper, pencils – everything that you can think of that you’d need for school.”

Merwin said online partnerships, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, have been especially helpful as well.

“It’s really hard to come up with a way to reward students at home,” she said. “Then everything we do has to be mailed, and you can’t really mail a bag of chips and a soda.

“But you can mail a voucher for a Happy Meal, and all they have to do is drive to get it, because they’re home anyway. They love it, and they let us know if we’ve missed our timeline to give them their reward.”

HPSD superintendent Robert Williams said while this school year has presented unique challenges because of the pandemic, it has also provided officials with unique opportunities to transform how they educate students.

“We are thankful to all of our community partners that provide a model teaching and learning community for our students,” he said. “People often ask me what the mantra 'BurgBuilt' means. For us, it means to demonstrate strength, resiliency, leadership, and a sense of community.”