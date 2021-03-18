Hattiesburg officials recently announced one of the largest water and sewer improvement projects in the last four years: a $2.7 million venture that will completely replace aging lines throughout Longleaf Heights, which comprises parts of wards 2 and 4.

Mayor Toby Barker was joined on March 15 by Ward 2 Councilwoman Deborah Delgado and Ward 4 Councilwoman Mary Dryden in the 600 block of West 7th Street to give details on the project, which will begin in the next three weeks and take between nine months and one year to complete.

“I know many in these neighborhoods have been wanting their streets paved for some time,” Barker said. “However, when we began looking at what was under the road, it was clear that simply paving the street without addressing the underlying issues beneath would only provide temporary relief.

“Residents in the area have been sent letters, and I have personally spoken with several — as I know their council members have as well — and I know once completed, this project will certainly enhance the quality of life for this neighborhood.”

Sewer lines will be replaced on parts of West 7th Street, West 6th Street, West 5th Street, Gay Avenue, Oliver Avenue, Melba Avenue and Short Columbia Street. Water lines will be replaced on parts of West 7th Street, Gay Avenue, Rawls Avenue, West 5th Street and Melba Avenue.

“Many years ago, we started to address the issue of infrastructure needs in Ward 2 as we were trying to get Twin Forks Rising placed in the city’s comprehensive plan,” Delgado said. “We were successfully doing that, and beginning about 2013, the city started investing significant amounts of money in infrastructure in the areas that we were concerned about.

“I am delighted that we’re able to make this announcement today and that the work will begin. We ask that you bear with us as we try to … meet the promise we made many years ago when we decided that we were going to promote the comprehensive redevelopment of Ward 2.”

Barker said as with any water and sewer project, this particular one will come with some inconveniences.

“When you open up a road and sewer lines are dug up and replaced, you have to let the new sewer trench settle for several months,” he said. “And of course, the street in this project that will be most visible to Hattiesburg residents — and affect their commutes — will be West 7th Street.

“We have been in the process of trying to repave the entirety of West 7th Street in phases, having done the most eastern parts and the most western parts. However, we knew this project was coming, and the street will be paved as all the other affected streets will be by this project.”

Hemphill Construction will handle construction with Shows, Dearman and Waits supervising engineering. Any yards that are disturbed during the project will be restored to pre-work conditions by the city.

“Water and sewer lines affect the quality of life greatly, so I hope that you will be patient if you live on the streets that will be affected,” Dryden said. “I know that it gets frustrating and annoying when they get torn up for a while, but it is so worth it.

“I want to thank the city’s administration, all of the engineers and public works, and all the people that make these good things happen for Hattiesburg.”